Been playing movies in mind of training for past 4 months: Miller

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) less than three weeks away, the teams are sweating it out in training sessions in the UAE. With the coronavirus pandemic raising doubts over the fate of the cash-rich league this season, the BCCI has done really well to create the perfect environment for cricketing action to resume. And Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller is elated to be back on the pitch.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:39 IST
David Miller during nets (Rajasthan Royals twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) less than three weeks away, the teams are sweating it out in training sessions in the UAE. With the coronavirus pandemic raising doubts over the fate of the cash-rich league this season, the BCCI has done really well to create the perfect environment for cricketing action to resume. And Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller is elated to be back on the pitch. "It feels unbelievable to be back training again, we have gone 4-4.5 months without any cricket and it has been really frustrating. It's good for the mind to be training again and I have been waiting for this for a long time now," he said on RR's official YouTube channel.

Commenting on his first training session, Miller said that it was great fun and he had in fact been playing movies in his mind of training during the worldwide lockdown. "The first training session was really fun, obviously really looking forward to the tournament ahead, I have been playing movies in my mind of training for the past four months. First training session with Rajasthan family, great to be them for this season, I hit a few balls so it was great fun."

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the cash-rich league. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

