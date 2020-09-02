Chiefs' Mahomes has a two-ring night

The Kansas City Chiefs received their diamond-laden Super Bowl rings in a socially distanced and private ceremony on Tuesday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The rings feature 255 diamonds, 36 rubies and 10.5 carats of precious gems in all. Sixty of the diamonds are shaped into an arrowhead, with 60 signifying the team's seasons of existence.

The players stood at individual tables scattered around the Arrowhead turf and opened the boxes placed on each table in unison. As quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- MVP of the Chiefs 31-20 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February -- removed his from the box, the smile on his face was evident, even through his face mask. But it turned out that wasn't the biggest ring ceremony of the night for Mahomes.

Afterward, he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium filled with white flowers and lighted letters arranged to spell "Will you marry me?" and presented her with an enormous diamond engagement ring. She said yes.

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews, 25, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two of them sharing a hug in the suite. "It's always us, it's always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond." --Field Level Media