Penguins hire ex-Caps coach Reirden as assistant

The Pittsburgh Penguins hired former Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden as an assistant coach on Wednesday. General manager Jim Rutherford also announced the hiring of Mike Vellucci as an assistant coach and the signing of goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension.

Reirden and Vellucci join the staff of Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan, replacing Jacques Martin, Mark Recchi and Sergei Gonchar, whose contracts were not renewed at the end of the 2019-20 season. Reirden, 49, will coach the defensive group and power-play unit. Vellucci, 54, will work with the forwards and oversee the penalty kill.

"I am pleased to add Todd and Mike to our coaching staff, and believe they will complement Mike Sullivan's coaching style," Rutherford said. "Todd is a Stanley Cup winning coach with a decade of NHL experience as both an assistant and head coach. Mike brings championship experience at both the AHL and OHL level, and is very familiar with how we function as an organization." Reirden spent the past six seasons with the Capitals, including the past two as head coach. He was fired last month after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit. He was an associate coach when Washington claimed its first Stanley Cup in 2017-18.

Before joining the Capitals, Reirden was an assistant with the Penguins from 2010-14. Vellucci just completed his first season as the GM and head coach of the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He spent the previous five seasons as the assistant GM and director of hockey operations for the Carolina Hurricanes, where he oversaw player development and scouting. He also served as head coach of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for two seasons.

Buckley's extension keeps him with the Penguins until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The 43-year old has spent the past three seasons as goaltending coach, and prior to that was Pittsburgh's goaltending development coach from 2013-17.