Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins hire ex-Caps coach Reirden as assistant

General manager Jim Rutherford also announced the hiring of Mike Vellucci as an assistant coach and the signing of goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension. Reirden and Vellucci join the staff of Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan, replacing Jacques Martin, Mark Recchi and Sergei Gonchar, whose contracts were not renewed at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:36 IST
Penguins hire ex-Caps coach Reirden as assistant
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

The Pittsburgh Penguins hired former Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden as an assistant coach on Wednesday. General manager Jim Rutherford also announced the hiring of Mike Vellucci as an assistant coach and the signing of goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension.

Reirden and Vellucci join the staff of Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan, replacing Jacques Martin, Mark Recchi and Sergei Gonchar, whose contracts were not renewed at the end of the 2019-20 season. Reirden, 49, will coach the defensive group and power-play unit. Vellucci, 54, will work with the forwards and oversee the penalty kill.

"I am pleased to add Todd and Mike to our coaching staff, and believe they will complement Mike Sullivan's coaching style," Rutherford said. "Todd is a Stanley Cup winning coach with a decade of NHL experience as both an assistant and head coach. Mike brings championship experience at both the AHL and OHL level, and is very familiar with how we function as an organization." Reirden spent the past six seasons with the Capitals, including the past two as head coach. He was fired last month after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit. He was an associate coach when Washington claimed its first Stanley Cup in 2017-18.

Before joining the Capitals, Reirden was an assistant with the Penguins from 2010-14. Vellucci just completed his first season as the GM and head coach of the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He spent the previous five seasons as the assistant GM and director of hockey operations for the Carolina Hurricanes, where he oversaw player development and scouting. He also served as head coach of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for two seasons.

Buckley's extension keeps him with the Penguins until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The 43-year old has spent the past three seasons as goaltending coach, and prior to that was Pittsburgh's goaltending development coach from 2013-17.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. has no reason to doubt German view Novichok used against Navalny -source

The United States has no reason to doubt the German governments assessment that a Novichok nerve agent was used to poison Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. government source familiar with U.S. in...

'Avoidable' coronavirus outbreak tears through Madrid homeless shelter

A coronavirus outbreak at a Madrid homeless shelter, where 26 new infections were diagnosed on Wednesday amid a resurgence of the virus in Spain, has led staff to blame city authorities for not isolating those infected as they remained in c...

Pentagon concerned by China's nuclear ambitions, expects warheads to double

China is expected to at least double the number of its nuclear warheads over the next decade from the low 200s now and is nearing the ability to launch nuclear strikes by land, air and sea, a capacity known as a triad, the Pentagon said on ...

5 highly polluted regions identified in addition to pollution hotspots in Delhi

Five highly polluted areas have been identified in the national capital in addition to the existing 13 pollution hotspots in the city, according to the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control AuthorityThe Delhi Pollution Authority has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020