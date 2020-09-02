Donny van de Beek signs five-year contract with Manchester United

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Donny van de Beek has signed a five-year contract with the club, with an option to extend for a further year. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Dutch midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.

Beek came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system, making his senior debut in 2015. He played a key role as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-2019 season. The Netherlands international contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games last season before the Eredivisie was curtailed.

After joining the Premier League side, Beek expressed elation and said he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the Old Trafford. "I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United," the club's official website quoted Van de Beek as saying.

"Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return. This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that," he added. The club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United. His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position." (ANI)