Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donny van de Beek signs five-year contract with Manchester United

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Donny van de Beek has signed a five-year contract with the club, with an option to extend for a further year.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:45 IST
Donny van de Beek signs five-year contract with Manchester United
Manchester United logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Donny van de Beek has signed a five-year contract with the club, with an option to extend for a further year. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Dutch midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.

Beek came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system, making his senior debut in 2015. He played a key role as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-2019 season. The Netherlands international contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games last season before the Eredivisie was curtailed.

After joining the Premier League side, Beek expressed elation and said he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the Old Trafford. "I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United," the club's official website quoted Van de Beek as saying.

"Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return. This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that," he added. The club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United. His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position." (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

People receive domicile certificates in J-K's Akhnoor, say it will secure better future for their children

The process of issuing domicile certificates to eligible people is being conducted smoothly in Jourian area of Jammus Akhnoor. People are receiving certificates within 3 to 5 days and are happy that the future of their children are secured ...

Turkey at second peak of coronavirus outbreak, health minister says

Turkey is experiencing the second peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the government announced new restrictions on weddings and other social gatherings as daily cases and deaths ri...

Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces sei...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020