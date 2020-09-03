Left Menu
Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York's 5-3 win snapped a six-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. It was Chapman's first save of the season. MLB said in a news release that the 32-year-old Chapman was suspended for "intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area" of Brosseau.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 02:08 IST
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays batter Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash were each suspended one game, Boone as a result of Chapman's actions and Cash for his ejection and postgame comments. Boone and Cash will serve their suspensions Wednesday in the series -- and season -- finale between the teams.

Chapman's suspension will also begin Wednesday night if he chooses not to appeal. Chapman's first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau's head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches in the latest incident between the American League East rivals.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses. New York's 5-3 win snapped a six-game losing streak to Tampa Bay. It was Chapman's first save of the season.

MLB said in a news release that the 32-year-old Chapman was suspended for "intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area" of Brosseau. "Chapman has previously been disciplined in his career for intentional throwing at the head area," MLB said. After the game, Cash issued what could be perceived as a threat toward the Yankees, comments that ostensibly earned him his suspension.

"Somebody's got to be accountable," Cash said. "And the last thing I'll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period." --Field Level Media

