Avalanche F Landeskog returns after leg injury

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog briefly left Colorado's Wednesday playoff game against the Dallas Stars after appearing to have his leg cut by teammate Cale Makar late in the second period. Landeskog returned to the game just past the midway point of the third period.

Makar had fallen to the ice just as Landeskog was moving away from the side boards, and Makar's skate clipped him just above the knee -- definitely cutting his sock. Landeskog slowly made his way to the bench and headed straight to the dressing room. The Avalanche, who went into the game trailing the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series, have been hit by a variety of injuries.

They were already without their top two goaltenders, Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz, plus defenseman Erik Johnson and forwards Matt Calvert and Joonas Donskoi. Defenseman Conor Timmins left the game early in the second period. Landeskog went into the game having collected two goals and 13 points in 13 postseason games.

