Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders emerge triumphant

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged triumphant in their respective matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:05 IST
CPL 2020: Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders emerge triumphant
CPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged triumphant in their respective matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday (local time). Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 59 runs while Guyana Amazon Warriors outclassed St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets here at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Trinbago is at the top of the CPL standings with 16 points from eight matches, while Guyana is at second place with 10 points from 9 matches. St Lucia is in the third place, while St Kitts is languishing at the bottom place.

In the match between Warriors and Zouks, the latter batted first and managed to put up a below-par score of 109/7. Javelle Glenn top-scored for Zouks as he played an unbeaten knock of 23 while for Warriors, Naveen-ul-Haq and Keemo Paul scalped two wickets each.

Warriors then chased down the target with 37 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. Shimron Hetmyer played an unbeaten knock of 56 as Warriors registered a win by seven wickets.

On the other hand, in the match between Trinbago and Patriots, the former batted first and scored 174/4 in the allotted twenty overs as Lendl Simmons played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs. Sikander Raza then took three wickets for Trinbago as the side comfortably defended the total to register a win by 59 runs.

Trinbago has now registered wins in all their eight matches so far in the CPL. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson says he and family had COVID-19

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family had contracted coronavirus about two-and-a-half weeks ago, despite following a disciplined health routine. The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who made the announcement on Ins...

IPL pull-out was difficult but right decision, couldn't risk missing birth of my child: Richardson

Australian pacer Kane Richardson said pulling out of the upcoming IPL was difficult but definitely a right decision as he didnt want to miss the birth of his first child in the wake of travel restrictions due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic...

Cubs cruise past slumping Pirates

Javier Baez smacked a three-run homer and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs won their third consecutive game, 8-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Willson Contreras added an RBI double for the Cubs 22-14.Co...

Equity indices subdued, aviation stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded flat with a positive bias during early hours on Thursday with aviation stocks on an upswing. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex up by 70 points or 0.18 per cent at 39,156 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020