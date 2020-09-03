Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inaugural Lanka Premier League to start on November 14

"Sri Lanka Cricket expects to officially launch the eagerly awaited Sri Lanka Premier League T20 cricket tournament in early November," the SLC said in a statement. The tournament will be played at three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:36 IST
Inaugural Lanka Premier League to start on November 14

The inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) T20 tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6 this year, the island nation's cricket board (SLC) said. The SLPL was initially scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sri Lanka Cricket expects to officially launch the eagerly awaited Sri Lanka Premier League T20 cricket tournament in early November," the SLC said in a statement.

The tournament will be played at three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. Five teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period.

The five teams are named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna districts. "The tournament will not only create a platform for local players to develop their skills by playing side by side with world-class players, but will also provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan cricket fans to watch a quality cricket tournament," the organisers said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes

Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40 per cent of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a r...

NCP MP Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maha

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. The state government on Monday allowed hotel...

UN: Libya at 'turning point', COVID heading 'out of control'

The top UN official for Libya warned Wednesday that the conflict-torn North African country is at a decisive turning point, with foreign backers of its rival governments pouring in weapons and the misery of its people compounded by the coro...

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September, state media reported on Thursday, ending months of coronavirus-related suspension after easing some restrictions on foreign business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020