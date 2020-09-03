Castro leads Padres to victory against former Angels teammates

Jason Castro's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and sparked an eight-run rally to lead the San Diego Padres to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Making the loss sting for the Angels that much more is the fact that Castro was an Angel all season until Monday, when he was traded to the Padres for a minor league pitcher.

Castro came to the plate in the eighth to face Angels reliever Ty Buttrey with two out and runners on second and third. Buttrey's first pitch to Castro was a 96-mph fastball that the left-handed hitting Castro hit into the right-center-field gap, easily scoring both baserunners for a 5-3 lead. On a night the Angels held Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hitless, the Angels (12-25) were beaten by their ex-teammate, who entered the game hitting .192. Tatis, though, wasn't completely shut down -- despite going 0-for-3, he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded that drove in the Padres' sixth run of the game.

Manny Machado's two-run single and Eric Hosmer's three-run homer -- both off Noe Ramirez -- capped San Diego's eight-run eighth inning. Mike Trout didn't disappoint in the first matchup with Tatis, going 2-for-4, including hitting a two-run homer in the third inning that gave the Angels a 2-0 lead. Trout now has 13 home runs, tied for the major league lead, along with Tatis, the Yankees' Luke Voit and the Twins' Nelson Cruz.

It was also career home run No. 298 for Trout, one behind Tim Salmon for the Angels' all-time record. The Padres (23-15) got the runs back on Jurickson Profar's two-run homer in the fourth, his sixth of the year.

Albert Pujols' RBI double in the bottom of the fourth gave the Angels a 3-2 lead, but the Padres tied the game again, getting a sacrifice fly from Profar in the sixth. Both starters got a no-decision -- the Angels' Julio Teheran allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in five innings, while the Padres' Dinelson Lamet gave up three runs on five hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Padres reliever Tim Hill (2-0) got the victory over Buttrey (1-2). --Field Level Media