Left Menu
Development News Edition

Castro leads Padres to victory against former Angels teammates

Tatis, though, wasn't completely shut down -- despite going 0-for-3, he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded that drove in the Padres' sixth run of the game. Manny Machado's two-run single and Eric Hosmer's three-run homer -- both off Noe Ramirez -- capped San Diego's eight-run eighth inning.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:45 IST
Castro leads Padres to victory against former Angels teammates

Jason Castro's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and sparked an eight-run rally to lead the San Diego Padres to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Making the loss sting for the Angels that much more is the fact that Castro was an Angel all season until Monday, when he was traded to the Padres for a minor league pitcher.

Castro came to the plate in the eighth to face Angels reliever Ty Buttrey with two out and runners on second and third. Buttrey's first pitch to Castro was a 96-mph fastball that the left-handed hitting Castro hit into the right-center-field gap, easily scoring both baserunners for a 5-3 lead. On a night the Angels held Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hitless, the Angels (12-25) were beaten by their ex-teammate, who entered the game hitting .192. Tatis, though, wasn't completely shut down -- despite going 0-for-3, he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded that drove in the Padres' sixth run of the game.

Manny Machado's two-run single and Eric Hosmer's three-run homer -- both off Noe Ramirez -- capped San Diego's eight-run eighth inning. Mike Trout didn't disappoint in the first matchup with Tatis, going 2-for-4, including hitting a two-run homer in the third inning that gave the Angels a 2-0 lead. Trout now has 13 home runs, tied for the major league lead, along with Tatis, the Yankees' Luke Voit and the Twins' Nelson Cruz.

It was also career home run No. 298 for Trout, one behind Tim Salmon for the Angels' all-time record. The Padres (23-15) got the runs back on Jurickson Profar's two-run homer in the fourth, his sixth of the year.

Albert Pujols' RBI double in the bottom of the fourth gave the Angels a 3-2 lead, but the Padres tied the game again, getting a sacrifice fly from Profar in the sixth. Both starters got a no-decision -- the Angels' Julio Teheran allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in five innings, while the Padres' Dinelson Lamet gave up three runs on five hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Padres reliever Tim Hill (2-0) got the victory over Buttrey (1-2). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes

Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40 per cent of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a r...

NCP MP Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maha

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. The state government on Monday allowed hotel...

UN: Libya at 'turning point', COVID heading 'out of control'

The top UN official for Libya warned Wednesday that the conflict-torn North African country is at a decisive turning point, with foreign backers of its rival governments pouring in weapons and the misery of its people compounded by the coro...

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September, state media reported on Thursday, ending months of coronavirus-related suspension after easing some restrictions on foreign business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020