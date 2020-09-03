Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aces up for Astros, Rangers in rubber game of series

The Thursday start comes after Lynn's worst outing of the year, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and took his first loss of the season. Last year, he went 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Astros with seven walks and 40 strikeouts in 41 regular-season innings.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:35 IST
Aces up for Astros, Rangers in rubber game of series

The Houston Astros and the visiting Texas Rangers will send their aces to the mound on Thursday afternoon when the American League West rivals play the rubber game of a three-game series. Right-hander Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.93 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings) will take the hill for the Rangers on Thursday. Houston will counter with veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings).

Lynn is 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 appearances, 10 starts, against the Astros. Four of those starts came last year, when he went 1-3 with a 3.54 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. The Thursday start comes after Lynn's worst outing of the year, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and took his first loss of the season. It was the only time in eight starts in 2020 that Lynn allowed more than two runs in a game.

Greinke hadn't allowed a homer until the Oakland Athletics recorded two round-trippers in his most recent start Saturday in Houston. He has given up six earned runs in his past two starts (11 innings) after serving up just three runs in previous four (26 innings). The Astros head to the series finale off a 2-1 win on Wednesday as Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier.

Javier (4-1) allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings. Houston closer Ryan Pressly retired the side in order in the ninth, including two strikeouts, to earn his seventh save of the season. Kolby Allard (0-4) was the hard-luck loser for the Rangers on Wednesday. Allard allowed just two hits, struck out four and walked two in the longest outing of this two-year major league career.

The Rangers won the first game of the series on Tuesday, 6-5 in 10 innings. Houston responded on Wednesday to even the series and has won five of seven games overall. The Rangers and the Astros are still playing for the Silver Boot Trophy, given to the Lone Star State team with the best head-to-head record. The Astros have won it the past three seasons after the Rangers won it 12 times in the first 16 years.

The clubs have one more head-to-head series at Houston in mid-September before the conclude the regular season in Arlington, Texas. "It's definitely a rivalry," Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. "We're battling for the state. Just to claim that Silver Boot, it means a lot for whoever gets to take it home. That's the motive right now. We want to bring it back."

The Astros are in search for a whole lot more, and they have clawed their way back into contention for the AL West's top spot. Houston is expected to get some help this weekend. Right-hander Jose Urquidy is due to be activated to pitch for the first time this season in the upcoming series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said he anticipates Urquidy perhaps joining the rotation. "He's going to come here and throw a bullpen (session) before then, and then we'll make our assessment and adjustment at that time," Baker said.

Urquidy was placed on the injured list in mid-July for undisclosed reasons and has been working out at the team's alternate training site for weeks. Last year, he went 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA in nine games (seven starts) for the Astros with seven walks and 40 strikeouts in 41 regular-season innings. He then produced a 0.90 ERA in four postseason outings, including a World Series start.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Backroom deals, old-school politics help rise of Japan's likely new premier

Japans ruling party has yet to vote on a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his loyal lieutenant looks set to win the post, the result of backroom manoeuvring and bargaining that began months before Abe said hed quit over ill health...

Villagers, policemen clash in Ballia, 12 injured

Six policemen, including a senior officer, were among 12 people injured on Thursday in a clash over the alleged beating of a man by police here, officials said. Enraged over the alleged beating, villagers blocked the Ballia-Lucknow highway ...

Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

MumbaiBengaluru, September 03, 2020 Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them relev...

Route Mobile's Rs 600-cr IPO to open next week 

Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, will launch its initial public offering next week to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore, merchant banking sources said on Thursday. The public offer comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 240 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020