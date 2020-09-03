Left Menu
Impressed with how quickly the boys have regained rhythm, says Ryan Harris

"I know that the boys haven't been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I've been impressed with them," said Harris in a team statement. "Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven't done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition." Having been allowed to set foot outside after after six days in isolation, Harris says it felt good.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:17 IST
Impressed with how quickly the boys have regained rhythm, says Ryan Harris

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is impressed with the pace at which the players are getting back into shape after months of inactivity. After completing the mandatory six-day quarantine, Harris was finally out of his room on Wednesday evening, and oversaw his first nets session at Delhi Capitals.

Harris said it didn't look like the boys were out of practice in the past few months. "I know that the boys haven't been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I've been impressed with them," said Harris in a team statement.

"Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven't done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition." Having been allowed to set foot outside after after six days in isolation, Harris says it felt good. "Honestly, six days isn't a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long. But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I've cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I've ever got (laughs).

"Then to obviously watch the boys train has been fantastic," he said. The former IPL winner has joined his ex-captain Ricky Ponting at the Delhi Capitals, and spoke highly of the Australian great.

"I still get goose bumps seeing him talk in the huddle. He's a guy who presented me with my baggy green cap, and even my one-day cap for Australia. "I'm very lucky for him to have asked me to come here to be part of this project, and to work with him is very satisfying for me, and a very humbling experience.

"I've been coaching for a few years now, but there's still so much to learn, and I think there's no better person to do it with than Ricky." Asked what message he has given to his bowlers ahead of a tough season, Harris said: "For me, today (Wednesday) was just a session to get to know them better - to see what their plans are with the ball. "The nitty-gritty stuff will come in a week or two, when we sit down and do proper planning, but what I saw and what I hear is so good and so simple." PTI BS AH AH

