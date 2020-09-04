Left Menu
Couturier, Barzal game-time decisions for Game 6

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal are game-time decisions for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference series Thursday night in Toronto. The Islanders have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did not give an update on Couturier on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:09 IST
Couturier was injured late in the second period after colliding with Barzal, who had to leave in the third period after taking a stick to the face by Flyers captain Claude Giroux. Scott Laughton replaced Couturier and scored the overtime winner in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Islanders have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did not give an update on Couturier on Thursday. "Obviously not everybody is 100 percent at this time of the year," Vigneault told reporters. "We'll do our best to put the best lineup that we feel is going to give us a chance of winning."

Michael Raffl, Connor Bunnaman and Morgan Frost will be Philly's top options to replace Couturier if he's unable to play. "Nobody can replace Coots. Coots is one of the best two-way centers in the league, plays that 200-foot game, very dependable and trustworthy," Vigneault said Thursday. "We'll see what unfolds here tonight. There's no doubt that whoever is in the lineup, guys have to play well because we definitely have to be at our best tonight."

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Wednesday that Barzal was "trending in the right direction." Vigneault gave his own update on Barzal on Thursday.

"I have no concern about Barzal," Vigneault said. "I came up in the elevator with him (Tuesday) night. I was happy to see and talk with him. See that there was nothing serious. That could have been a real bad accident, but fortunately the young man is all right." Barzal has four points for the Islanders in the series and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in the playoffs. Couturier has four points in the series (two goals, two assists) and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the playoffs so far.

--Field Level Media

