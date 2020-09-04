Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kenin finds groove and reaches U.S. Open third round

Up next for Kenin, who has never been past the third round in New York, will be 27th seed Ons Jabeur, who she beat in straight sets in the Australian Open quarter-final this year to improve to 4-1 in head-to-head meetings with the Tunisian. "Feel like it's going to be a bit tougher (this time) since she knows my game and she lost to me last time in Australia," said Kenin who is the highest seed left in the women's draw.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 01:45 IST
Tennis-Kenin finds groove and reaches U.S. Open third round
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Second seed Sofia Kenin has put a lacklustre U.S. Open tune-up behind her as the Australian Open champion showed on Thursday her game is firing on all cylinders as she marched into the U.S. Open third round.

Kenin, who lost in straight sets in her only warm-up event, rolled over Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 and suddenly looks every bit the player who won her maiden Grand Slam this year. "I feel like I found a groove. I'm playing well in those two matches," said Kenin. "Obviously, I wasn't feeling great leading up to this event. I'm just trying to focus a bit more. I'm playing some really good tennis."

It was a welcome return to form for Kenin who, having backed up her Australian Open title with a win in Lyon, was having the best season of her career before the tour's five-month layoff due to the virus. Using a mix of power and sharp angles, Kenin fired 19 winners and three aces against Fernandez, who made her main draw debut at the U.S. Open this week and was fresh off a win over 2010 New York finalist Vera Zvonareva.

American Kenin never faced a break point during the 81-minute contest and broke Fernandez three times, including in the final game when her opponent double-faulted on match point. Up next for Kenin, who has never been past the third round in New York, will be 27th seed Ons Jabeur, who she beat in straight sets in the Australian Open quarter-final this year to improve to 4-1 in head-to-head meetings with the Tunisian.

"Feel like it's going to be a bit tougher (this time) since she knows my game and she lost to me last time in Australia," said Kenin who is the highest seed left in the women's draw. "I feel like I know her game well. It should be a good match."

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

Americas top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, anti-doping leaders told Re...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020