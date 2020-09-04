Left Menu
Heaney outduels Clevinger as Angels top Padres

Simmons then singled to left field, scoring Walsh from second, but Adell was thrown out by left fielder Jurickson Profar trying to go first to third. The Angels increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning after Anthony Rendon led off with a triple and scored on a single by Upton.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:53 IST
Andrew Heaney threw seven scoreless innings and outdueled Mike Clevinger to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., in Clevinger's Padres debut. Heaney (3-3) struck out six, walked two and gave up just three hits -- all singles -- while making 117 pitches. Mike Mayers pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Felix Pena retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer in order in the ninth to earn his first save since 2016.

Clevinger (1-2) was making his first start for his new team since coming to San Diego from Cleveland in a trade on Monday. He gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. The Angels' only runs scored on RBI singles from Andrelton Simmons in the third inning and Justin Upton in the fourth.

Heaney started strong, retiring the 12 of the first 13 batters before a one-out walk to Austin Nola in the fifth inning. One out later, Mitch Moreland also walked, but with two on and two out, Heaney struck out Jake Cronenworth to end the Padres' only scoring threat of the day. The Padres had only one hit against Heaney -- a third-inning single by Cronenworth -- until Tatis' two-out infield single in the sixth. Heaney also gave up a two-out single to Wil Meyers in the seventh.

The Angels took the lead in the third inning after Jared Walsh's leadoff double. Jo Adell followed with a walk, but Anthony Bemboom failed to get a bunt down, popping it up to Clevinger. Simmons then singled to left field, scoring Walsh from second, but Adell was thrown out by left fielder Jurickson Profar trying to go first to third.

The Angels increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning after Anthony Rendon led off with a triple and scored on a single by Upton. Simmons, Rendon and Upton each had two hits for Los Angeles, while Mike Trout went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Tatis went 1-for-4 for the Padres.

--Field Level Media

