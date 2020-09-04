Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Denis Shapovalov v Taylor Fritz

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:46 IST
A look at the records of Canada's Denis Shapovalov and American Taylor Fritz before their third-round match at the U.S. Open on Friday: DENIS SHAPOVALOV

Age: 21 ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Seeding: 12 Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 1 2019 U.S. Open performance: Third round

Best U.S. Open performance: Fourth round (2017) Shapovalov is looking to advance to the second week of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2017, when he came through the qualifying rounds before reaching the fourth round.

The Canadian young gun was twice forced to come from behind to beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo on Wednesday to make the third round at Flushing Meadows for a fourth straight year. TAYLOR FRITZ

Age: 22 ATP ranking: 25 (Highest ranking: 24)

Seeding: 19 Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 1 2019 U.S. Open performance: First round

Best U.S. Open performance: Third round (2018, 2020) Fritz has failed to beat Shapovalov in their previous two meetings but the 2015 junior U.S. Open champion will look to make their first meeting on the biggest stage count.

The 22-year-old was pushed to four sets in his opening match by Germany's Dominik Koepfer but produced a much more convincing performance to get past Frenchman Gilles Simon in the second round on Wednesday. HEAD TO HEAD: Shapovalov leads 2-0

2019 Shapovalov d Fritz 7-6(6) 6-3 (Davis Cup Finals, hard) 2018 Shapovalov d Fritz 7-5 6-4 (Delray Beach, hard)

