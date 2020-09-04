Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't say when crowds will return to stadia, says Rijiju

If we prepare right know, increase our base and make competition stiff within the group, we can achieve the target." Rijiju also said he will "never be a proud sports minister if former athletes live indigent lives", indicating that his ministry will continue to support struggling ex-players financially.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:02 IST
Can't say when crowds will return to stadia, says Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said he cannot give a time-frame for when the crowds will return to stadiums after the government permitted sports gatherings of up to 100 people from September 21 in its Unlock 4 guidelines. Speaking at the virtual launch of 'enJogo' App designed by Bhaichung Bhutia Football School to provide online training modules to footballers, Rijiju said the COVID-19 pandemic situation has made it difficult to say when the crowds will return to the stadia. India has recorded over 39 lakh cases so far.

"I will not be able to make a call on that (on return of crowd). I don't know what will be the situation (of the pandemic) in next 1 or 2 months," he said. "I wish they (fans) are there in the stadia as soon as possible, we are hopeful of that happening. But health and safety of the public is also our priority," he added.

The Union Home Ministry, on August 29, allowed sports gatherings of up to 100 people with effect from September 21, lifting the the total ban, which was earlier put in place till August 31. However, such limited gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.

Rijiju said a decision on when crowds will be allowed inside stadia will have to be taken by local authorities by following the guidelines as laid down by the Home Ministry. "As the Home Ministry has said the states will have to take a call on that according to the situation prevailing in their respective areas. India is such a vast country, situations are different in different areas even within a state," he reasoned.

"So, local authorities will decide but under the protocols laid down by the Union Government. Everybody will have to follow protocols," he said. Rijiju also acknowledged that he received critical comments from some sections of the sports fraternity on his ambitious projection of India finishing in top 10 in the 2028 Olympics medal tally.

"I know many people wonder how it will happen, many people gave comments, not so nice. But it is a democratic country, people will have their own views and we do not think we should respond to those comments. "Our job is to focus on what we want to achieve. We have to set targets, set the bar higher and focus on what we can do. I feel the target (of being in top 10 in 2028) is achievable." The Sports Minister said he has started planning the way ahead after seeing the recommendations of the Prime Minister's Olympic Task Force set up in the aftermath of India's dismal performance in 2016 Games. "Based on those recommendations, we have now identified talented athletes for the Junior TOPS Scheme and they will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 each. These junior players will train for free and the 25,000 they will get is like salary they earn for their families.

"I hope many of these junior players will be competing in the 2028 Olympics. We need at least eight years to create a world champion. If we prepare right know, increase our base and make competition stiff within the group, we can achieve the target." Rijiju also said he will "never be a proud sports minister if former athletes live indigent lives", indicating that his ministry will continue to support struggling ex-players financially. "Many former athletes are not surviving a dignified life. The ministry has to help them." PTI PDS PM PM

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff CAS visited College of Air Warfare CAW on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on...

Tripura CM praises farmer who cultivates watermelon in offseason

Bhabendra Debnath, a local farmer in the Mitai village of West Tripura cultivated watermelon in offseason, earning praise from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who visited all the way from Agartala to this place to meet this farmer. Speaking...

Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

The mayors of Prague and Taipei announced new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, on Friday as a Czech delegation concluded a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticised by China. Taipei also...

Man rides 1,200km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP

Rains and potholed roads were no deterrence for a Jharkhand man who drove over 1,200 km on a scooter, with his pregnant wife sitting pillion, so that she could appear for an exam for aspiring teachers here in Madhya Pradesh. The tribal coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020