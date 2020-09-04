Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen crashes as Mercedes dominate first practice at Monza

"It's very high speed over there, so we're lucky to get away with the low-ish amount of damage that we did." The Dutch driver's Thai team mate Alexander Albon was third fastest, but 0.797 off Bottas's pace, with Russian Daniil Kvyat fourth for AlphaTauri.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:34 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen crashes as Mercedes dominate first practice at Monza

Lewis Hamilton's closest Formula One rival Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday while Mercedes continued to dominate and Ferrari struggled. Valtteri Bottas was top of the timesheets at Monza with a fastest lap of one minute 20.703 seconds on the soft tyres, with six times champion team mate and overall leader Hamilton 0.245 slower.

Verstappen, second overall and 47 points behind Hamilton after seven races, spun off across the gravel and into the barriers at the Ascari chicane and damaged his front wing. The incident brought out the red flags but Verstappen, who returned to the pits, was able to get back on track later and ended up fifth.

"Thankfully it was just a front wing. We're not flush with parts so we'll need it back from the marshals a bit later," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television. "It's very high speed over there, so we're lucky to get away with the low-ish amount of damage that we did."

The Dutch driver's Thai team mate Alexander Albon was third fastest, but 0.797 off Bottas's pace, with Russian Daniil Kvyat fourth for AlphaTauri. Neither of the two Ferraris featured in the top 10 with their car short of straight-line speed at the fastest track of the year.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, was only 11th with Sebastian Vettel down in 19th and behind Williams' Israeli test driver Roy Nissany, taking George Russell's seat for the session.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1702 hours EXPECTED STORIES An interview of India mens hockey team coach Graham Reid. A copy on Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-HARBHAJA...

Sushant Singh Rajput case under medical board perusal, report to be submitted to CBI: AIIMS

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time, Prof Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board told A...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No widespread vaccinations until mid-2021The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said, s...

I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons, want to be with family: Harbhajan

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this years Indian Premier League IPL owing to personal reasons, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020