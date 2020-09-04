Liverpool dominates shortlist for player of the year award
Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer's player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season. Salah didn't make this year's nominees, and neither did Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals.PTI | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:52 IST
Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer's player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season. Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané.
Henderson has already been voted soccer writers' player of the year for the 2019-20 season. Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday. City has never had a winner despite being winning four Premier League titles since 2012. De Bruyne looks to have the best chance of ending Liverpool's run after scoring 13 goals and getting a record-tying 20 assists.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was player of the year for the 2018-19 season, just ahead of De Bruyne. Salah didn't make this year's nominees, and neither did Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals. There is a similar split for the women's award, with four players from Women's Super League champion Chelsea on the shortlist: Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-Yun. Arsenal players Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little are the other nominees.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Mohamed Salah
- Jamie Vardy
- Liverpool
- Jordan Henderson
- Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Virgil van Dijk
- Trent AlexanderArnold
- Sadio Mané
- Professional Footballers' Association
- Raheem Sterling
- Women's Super League
- Beth England
- Chelsea
- Sophie Ingle
- Ji SoYun
- Arsenal
- Kim Little
- Vivianne Miedema
ALSO READ
RBI Guv for keeping monetary arsenal dry for judicious use in future: MPC minutes
Soccer-Defenders Mari and Soares sign permanent deals with Arsenal
Arsenal signs Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari to bolster defense
Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to advance coaching career
Soccer-Ljungberg leaves Arsenal's coaching set-up