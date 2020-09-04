Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:46 IST
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1240 MARTIC THROUGH TO LAST 16 IN STRAIGHT SETS

Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open. Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees.

Rampant Azarenka downs compatriot Sabalenka to reach third round Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

