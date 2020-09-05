Yankees place 3B Urshela, RHP Loaisiga on IL

Left Menu
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day-injured list in a series of transactions before Friday's doubleheader in Baltimore. The 28-year-old is batting .272 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games this season. As for Loaisiga, the Yankees said he has "a medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the injured list." His transaction is retroactive to Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 01:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Yankees placed third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day-injured list in a series of transactions before Friday's doubleheader in Baltimore. Urshela has a bone spur in his right elbow. The 28-year-old is batting .272 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games this season.

As for Loaisiga, the Yankees said he has "a medical condition that prevents him from playing and necessitates placement on the injured list." His transaction is retroactive to Wednesday. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Loaisiga's condition is not related to the coronavirus.

Loaisiga, 25, is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in eight games (three starts) this season. He has struck out 20 and walked four in 17 innings. In corresponding transactions, the Yankees recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andjuar and right-hander Miguel Yajure from the alternate training site. The club also added right-hander Devi Garcia as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Orioles.

The Athletic also reported that New York's top pitching prospect, right-hander Clarke Schmidt, is on the taxi squad for the weekend series in Baltimore. Schmidt, 24, was a first-round pick (16th overall) in 2017 and went 6-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) in the minors last season. He tallied 102 strikeouts and 28 walks in 90 2/3 innings.

