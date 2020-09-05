Left Menu
Development News Edition

Butler, Heat pull away from Bucks for 3-0 lead

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 30 points as the fifth-seeded Miami Heat took a 3-0 Eastern Conference semifinals series lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a 115-100 win on Friday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 07:06 IST
Butler, Heat pull away from Bucks for 3-0 lead

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 30 points as the fifth-seeded Miami Heat took a 3-0 Eastern Conference semifinals series lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with a 115-100 win on Friday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's reigning MVP, had 21 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks for Milwaukee. However, he shot just 7-for-21 from the floor, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Game 4 in the series is set for Sunday afternoon. No NBA team has come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Miami, which is 7-0 in the playoffs this year, also got 20 points and a team-high 16 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. Jae Crowder made a big contribution with 17 points, sinking 5 of 11 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee got a team-high 22 points from Brook Lopez plus 18 points from Khris Middleton. Miami played without reserve center Kelly Olynyk, who has a knee injury. But the Heat, who used 10 players, still had enough depth to win, with rookie Tyler Herro providing 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee led 30-29 after the first quarter. The Bucks shot 54.5 percent from the floor in the period, including 4-for-6 on 3-point tries. Miami shot 47.6 percent, including 7-for-15 from long distance. There were five lead changes and four tie scores in the period. The Bucks used a 12-3 second-quarter run to lead by as many as 10 points, settling for a 57-50 advantage at halftime. Antetokounmpo was held to seven points in the half, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. But Middleton (14 points) and Lopez (13 points) led Milwaukee's first-half charge. Meanwhile, no Heat player scored in double figures in the opening half.

Miami went on a 10-0 run to take a 67-66 lead with 5:53 left in the third, but Milwaukee responded with a 21-8 surge and took a 87-75 advantage into the fourth. The Heat trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter before a 14-2 run gave them a 94-93 lead after two Butler free throws with 6:16 left in the fourth.

The Bucks last led at 99-98 after an Antetokounmpo dunk with 4:41 to go, but they managed just one point over the remainder of the game with the Heat outscoring them 17-1 down the stretch. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hiura helps Brewers take down host Indians

Keston Hiura ripped a go-ahead RBI double to ignite a four-run seventh inning and belted a two-run homer in the eighth to lift the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. The late offense allowed Co...

My daughter, son think a lot of India and so do I, says Trump

The First Family of the United States is in love with India, US President Donald Trump indicated as he noted that both his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr along with Kimberly Guilfoyle think a lot about India and so does he. I know ...

S. Korea posts fewest COVID-19 cases in three weeks after tightening distancing

South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.The total infections rose to 21,010, wi...

Reports: Dolphins to release QB Rosen

One day after it was revealed the Miami Dolphins were willing to field trade inquiries for backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the team released the once-heralded signal caller instead, according to multiple reports Friday. It has been a rocky r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020