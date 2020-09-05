Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former England batsman Bell announces retirement at 38

Former England and Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell announced on Saturday that he will retire from the professional game next week, bringing the curtains down on a 21-year career in international and country cricket.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:53 IST
Cricket-Former England batsman Bell announces retirement at 38
Bell has played 118 tests for England, scoring 7,727 runs and winning five Ashes series, last playing for his country in 2015. Image Credit: ANI

Former England and Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell announced on Saturday that he will retire from the professional game next week, bringing the curtains down on a 21-year career in international and country cricket. Bell has played 118 tests for England, scoring 7,727 runs and winning five Ashes series, last playing for his country in 2015. The 38-year-old also played 161 one-day internationals, tallying 5,416 runs.

Bell, who made his first-class debut in 1999 aged 17, said that although he still had the hunger to continue playing having recently signed a contract extension with Warwickshire, he was far from his physical best. "My body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself," Bell said in a statement posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ian_Bell/status/1302260327359352841.

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire. "It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now."

Bell, who missed the 2019 season with a tendon issue in his knee, said his last red ball game would begin on Sunday against Glamorgan in the Bob Willis Trophy while he would also play his last Twenty20 match next week. After scoring more than 20,000 runs in first-class cricket which included 57 centuries, Bell added that he now plans to move into coaching after his retirement.

"Spending last winter coaching the England Young Lions has added fuel to my already sizeable coaching ambitions," Bell added. "I'll hopefully continue to be heavily involved in the sport.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air India uncertain about resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad service

Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to res...

NUSI holds protest against Centre over 'delay' in SSC results

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI protested at the Connaught Place here on Saturday against the Centre for failing to provide employment and the alleged delay in announcement of SSC results. Zero personnel has be...

Don't be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune district and said the next month was crucial to contain the outbreak. He said the coronavirus outbreak containment appeal to people had changed from dont b...

Iran state TV shows wrestling star's purported confession to murder

Iranian state television aired a video on Saturday in which a champion wrestler facing two death sentences appeared to confess to killing a water company security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. The case of wrestler Navid Afk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020