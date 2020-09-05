International football player Veeru Babu dead

Former international footballer V Veeru Babu died at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment here on Saturday, sources said. He was 63 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

Called the "Little Goal-getter" by fellow players, the Visakhapatnam-born Babu played for Railways for several years. He also played for Bengal Nagpur Railways (BNR Club).

Babu was the vice-captain of the India Railways team during 1981 World Railways Football Championship in Nigeria and was appreciated with $200 cash prize by the Nigerian Railways for his performance. Kosaraju Gopal Krishna, President of APFA and DFA, condoled Babu's death and said it was a big loss to the football community.