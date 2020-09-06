Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick turnaround for Stars-Golden Knights in conference finals

The Golden Knights also rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit with three goals in the span of 5:02 to pull out a 5-3 victory in the opening game of the Qualifying Round on Aug. 3 in Edmonton.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 02:25 IST
Quick turnaround for Stars-Golden Knights in conference finals
The two teams face a quick turnaround and begin their best-of-seven Western Conference finals on Sunday night in Edmonton, with the winner earning a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights have little time to enjoy their dramatic Game 7 victories Friday. The two teams face a quick turnaround and begin their best-of-seven Western Conference finals on Sunday night in Edmonton, with the winner earning a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

Third-seeded Dallas, eliminated in a 2-1 double-overtime loss in Game 7 in the second round to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis last season, advanced to the conference final for the first time since 2008 with a 5-4 overtime victory over No. 2 seeded Colorado on Friday. A few hours later, Vegas avoided blowing a 3-1 series lead for the second straight postseason when it defeated Vancouver 3-0. Joel Kiviranta is because regular forward Andrew Cogliano was deemed unfit to play, scored the game-winner at 7:24 of overtime for the Stars to become just the seventh player in NHL history and the first rookie ever to score a hat trick in a Game 7.

"This is the moment you dream about when you are a young kid," said Kiviranta, the 24-year-old Finnish forward who had one goal in 11 regular-season games. "Today was the day I played the first Game 7 in my life, and I didn't know what to expect." When he arrived back to a cheering locker room after doing a TV interview, Kiviranta then delivered an assist to the Stars' marketing department with this comment to loud cheers from the squad: "We're not going home!"

"Obviously we were in the same situation last year and came out on the wrong end of it," Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. "And this year it's nice to get that win and move on." Kiviranta didn't play in any of the three previous meetings between the two teams this season. Dallas took the first one at home on Nov. 25, 4-2, while Vegas won the second one on a Max Pacioretty overtime goal, 3-2, on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights also rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit with three goals in the span of 5:02 to pull out a 5-3 victory in the opening game of the Qualifying Round on Aug. 3 in Edmonton.

Shea Theodore's power-play goal from the left point past a double screen by William Karlsson and Mark Stone with 6:08 left in the third period snapped a 0-0 tie and also an amazing 98-save streak by Vancouver backup goalie Thatcher Demko to give Vegas the Game 7 win in the second round. The Golden Knights sealed it with a pair of empty-net goals. "I thought it was way more than 98, to be honest," said Theodore. "I thought it was a couple hundred. He's a great goalie."

Robin Lehner finished with just 16 saves for his record-tying third shutout of the series but one of them was diving, highlight-reel glove save on Brock Boeser midway through the second period that may have been the biggest stop of the tournament so far. "I know you say I can't save backdoor shots, but the big man can move when he wants to," Lehner, nicknamed the Panda, said.

This is the second time in their three seasons that the No. 1 seeded Golden Knights have advanced to the Western Conference final. They knocked off the Winnipeg Jets in five games in their inaugural season in 2018 before losing to the Washington Capitals in five games in the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas could be without fourth-line forward and team enforcer Ryan Reaves for the start of the series. Reaves has a Saturday appointment with NHL Department of Safety after garnering a match penalty for his headshot on Tyler Motte in the second period. He was ejected from the Game 7 win for the hit.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 30,168 coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pan...

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Armed supporters of the police and anti-racism protesters squared off near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday, as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to grind on across U.S. cities.As the afternoon...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1758 AUGER-ALIASSIME INTO LAST-16Felix Auger-Aliassime eased into the last-...

Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign. The protest came as Israel is co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020