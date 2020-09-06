Left Menu
Reports: Bills CB White signs 4-year $70M extension

The deal includes $55 million guaranteed and brings the total value of his contract to $82.1 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter said the numbers were confirmed by White's agents and would mark the most guaranteed money ever for a cornerback.

Updated: 06-09-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 04:27 IST
All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed and brings the total value of his contract to $82.1 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter said the numbers were confirmed by White's agents and would mark the most guaranteed money ever for a cornerback. "His new money average also is the highest," Schefter said. White, 25, earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions. He also recorded 58 tackles and two forced fumbles.

He has 12 interceptions and 181 tackles in 47 career starts since being selected by the Bills with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. The lone contest he missed was the 2019 finale when Buffalo rested key players ahead of its postseason game. --Field Level Media

