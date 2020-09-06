Left Menu
Trout becomes Angels career HR leader in win over Astros

Adell hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning, and Justin Upton tied it with a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled in a run in the seventh for Los Angeles. Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs for the Astros, and right-hander Brandon Bielak went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

Trout becomes Angels career HR leader in win over Astros

Jo Adell's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros (21-17) had rallied for three runs in their half of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Mike Trout hit his 300th home run with the Angels (15-25) to take over the franchise career lead. Trout also doubled twice and drove in three runs. Adell hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning, and Justin Upton tied it with a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled in a run in the seventh for Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs for the Astros, and right-hander Brandon Bielak went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. He struck out five with no walks. Upton just missed a game-winning three-run homer in the seventh, but settled for an RBI double that put runners on second and third with no outs.

Adell then hit a soft grounder up the first base line off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for the Angels third straight win. Angels starter Griffin Canning took the mound with a game-time temperature at 109 degrees, the hottest ever for a game at Angel Stadium. He went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits, striking out four and walking two.

Adrelton Simmons had an RBI double in the sixth to give the Angels a 7-6 lead, but the Astros rallied against closer Felix Pena (3-0) to hand Los Angeles its league-leading 11th blown save of the season. Tucker's third hit of the game made it 6-4 in the fifth, but Upton came back with his two-run homer to tie it 6-6.

Adell, who robbed George Springer of a homer to lead off the game, homered to lead off the fourth to tie the score at 4-4. Trout hit his major league leading 15th home run of the season to right-center field in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3, passing Tim Salmon on the team list.

--Field Level Media

