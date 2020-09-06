Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 tests reduce UFC show to 7 bouts in Las Vegas

Eubanks will meet a third opponent, Julia Avila, next week in Las Vegas. Another bout scheduled for Saturday night between bantamweights Kelleher and Ricky Simón was canceled last week after one of Simón's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, according to Simón.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 09:24 IST
COVID-19 tests reduce UFC show to 7 bouts in Las Vegas

The UFC is staging a fight show with just seven bouts after a series of cancellations related to positive COVID-19 tests. The mixed martial arts promotion held its shortest card since 2005 on Saturday night after canceling two bouts at late notice.

Heavyweight Marcos Rogério De Lima's bout against Alexander Romanov was scrapped about 90 minutes before the first fight at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion's corporate campus in Las Vegas. The UFC also canceled a bout between lightweights Thiago Moisés and Jalin Turner. In a third move, Kevin Natividad was removed from his featherweight bout against Brian Kelleher “as a precaution,” according to a UFC statement. Kelleher instead fought Ray Rodriguez on short notice.

De Lima and Moisés are Brazilian teammates at American Top Team. Brazilian media reported that both fighters tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC returned to action May 9 after an eight-week pause for the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion has held near-weekly cards ever since, and it had incurred only sporadic cancellations due to COVID-19 problems while stringently testing its athletes.

But at least one bout has been scrapped on fight night from each of the UFC's past three cards due to COVID-19 problems. Saturday's troubled card had already lost two matchups before the cancellations on fight night.

Sijara Eubanks was scheduled to fight Karol Rosa, who was pulled from the card Thursday due to medical complications from her weight cut. Rosa was a late replacement for Macy Chiasson, who also pulled out of the bout for medical reasons. Eubanks will meet a third opponent, Julia Avila, next week in Las Vegas.

Another bout scheduled for Saturday night between bantamweights Kelleher and Ricky Simón was canceled last week after one of Simón's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, according to Simón. Heavyweight veteran Alexander Overeem was scheduled to meet Augusto Sakai in the main event Saturday night. AP BS BS

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mariners clip Rangers for fourth straight win

Jose Marmolejos run-scoring single broke a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday night. Anderson Tejada and Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers 13-25, who have ...

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

CMERI Durgapur develops solar-powered sprayers for small, marginal farmers

CMERI Durgapur has developed two solar-powered spray systems to help small and marginal farmers engage in site-specific irrigation to reduce water wastage, an institute spokesperson said on Sunday. The solar battery-operated sprayers develo...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020