Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants defeat Diamondbacks, ruin Bumgarner's return to SF

Ruf followed and fell behind 0-2 but he slammed the sixth offering from Bumgarner -- the 2-2 pitch was also a cutter -- 453 feet over the fence in center to put the Giants ahead. San Francisco had a runner on second with two outs in the sixth before Bart and Dubon hit the back-to-back triples.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:45 IST
Giants defeat Diamondbacks, ruin Bumgarner's return to SF
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SFGiants)

Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf smacked back-to-back solo homers to spoil Madison Bumgarner's return to San Francisco and help the Giants post a 4-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Joey Bart and Mauricio Dubon contributed back-to-back run-scoring triples later in the contest as San Francisco ended a two-game slide.

Daulton Varsho hit his first major league homer for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the 14th time in their past 16 games. Bumgarner pitched in San Francisco for the first time since departing the franchise as a free agent in the offseason. The left-hander spent 10-plus seasons with the Giants and was part of three World Series title games.

Bumgarner (0-4) pitched just four innings in his first outing since Aug. 9 due to a back injury. He allowed two runs, three hits and two walks and struck out two while tossing 72 pitches. Left-hander Tony Watson, San Francisco's eighth pitcher, picked up his first save of the season with a perfect ninth. Carson Kelly flied out to the wall in left for the final out.

Left-hander Caleb Baragar (4-1) was credited with the victory for the Giants. He recorded the final out of the third and pitched a scoreless fourth. The San Francisco homers off Bumgarner were back-to-back shots in the second inning.

Longoria clubbed a 1-1 cutter 390 feet over the left-field fence to tie the score at 1. Ruf followed and fell behind 0-2 but he slammed the sixth offering from Bumgarner -- the 2-2 pitch was also a cutter -- 453 feet over the fence in center to put the Giants ahead.

San Francisco had a runner on second with two outs in the sixth before Bart and Dubon hit the back-to-back triples. Bart sent a deep drive off the left-center field fence that Arizona left-fielder David Peralta was unable to corral for his triple. Dubon followed with a blast to right that hit high up the wall and he cruised into third with his triple to make it 4-1.

Varsho scorched a 2-0 fastball from right-hander Trevor Gott on a line over the right-field wall and into McCovey Cove with two out in the seventh to bring the Diamondbacks within two. Eduardo Escobar delivered a run-scoring single with two outs in the eighth as Arizona moved within 4-3. Giants left-hander Sam Selman struck out Josh Rojas with two on to end the threat.

Giants right-hander Trevor Cahill started and pitched 2 2/3 innings. He gave up one run, two hits, two walks and struck out two. Arizona scored in the first when Kole Calhoun walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout before scoring on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly to right.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Money laundering case: ED seeks remand of Tahir Hussain for 9 more days

Enforcement Directorate ED on Saturday sought further nine days remand of former Aam Admi Party AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in a money laundering case. The probe agency has also booked him for various other fraudulent acts such as cheatin...

Investing in digitisation in big way: Amrutanjan

Chennai, Sep 6 PTI Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, manufacturers of popular pain balm, is investing in digitisation in a big way, setting a target of garnering1.3 per cent of national sales through e-commerce, a top official has said. The compa...

Corbin, Nationals charged with slowing hot Braves bats

The visiting Washington Nationals will turn to left-hander Patrick Corbin in hopes of slowing down the slugging Atlanta Braves bats when the two clubs complete their four-game series on Sunday. The Nationals 14-24 have won the last two game...

Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten US trade deal

Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT began a push on Sunday for a referendum to block the easing of restrictions on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted free trade deal with Taipeis key ally Washington...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020