Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cueto, Giants look for another win vs. D-backs

The 34-year-old right-hander will look to follow it up with another strong performance against Arizona when the host San Francisco Giants host the Diamondbacks on Sunday in the third contest of a four-game series. Cueto (2-0, 4.75 ERA) gave up one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision against Arizona in that last game.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:01 IST
Cueto, Giants look for another win vs. D-backs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Johnny Cueto is coming off his best outing of the season, last Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old right-hander will look to follow it up with another strong performance against Arizona when the host San Francisco Giants host the Diamondbacks on Sunday in the third contest of a four-game series.

Cueto (2-0, 4.75 ERA) gave up one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision against Arizona in that last game. He struck out six and walked three. The lone run he allowed came on Eduardo Escobar's homer with one out in the seventh. Two batters later, he was removed after 106 pitches.

"What continues to fascinate me and us in the dugout is how good he is at locating his pitches even with all the variations in his delivery and how much confidence he gets from using all those variations," Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after that outing. Cueto has fared well against the Diamondbacks in his career with an 11-3 record and 3.03 ERA in 17 career starts. He has shut down left fielder David Peralta (0-for-12) and shortstop Nick Ahmed (0-for-10).

Cueto will be looking to help the Giants beat Arizona for the second straight game after losing the series opener. San Francisco (19-21) used eight pitchers in Saturday's 4-3 win with left-hander Tony Watson recording his first save since May of 2017.

Kapler said that may become a trend over the final 20 games of the regular season. "Certainly every game is really big at this point," Kapler said afterward. "We'll start to treat them with that level of urgency. I think you're just seeing us manage games a little bit more aggressively right now."

Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf hit back-to-back homers in the second inning off former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in the victory. The setback was the 14th in the past 16 games for the Diamondbacks (15-25), who had just six hits and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

"We fought and did all we could," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said after the loss. "We executed early to score the first run and got a chance to play a little downhill baseball, which was nice. We kept scrapping and doing all we could to close the gap. We just couldn't get the big hit in the right situation." Daulton Varsho had a milestone moment for the Diamondbacks as he lined a shot into McCovey Cove in the seventh inning for his first big-league homer.

"It's a pretty cool feeling," Varsho said of the blast. "When I hit it, I was just running out of the box and that was a pretty cool moment to see it go over the wall. ... Once I saw it leave the wall, I was like 'Man, I hit that pretty well.' "I just didn't know it landed in the Cove, but it's pretty cool that I was able to do that."

Left-hander Alex Young (1-2, 4.50 ERA) is making his fifth start of the season for Arizona. He moved into the rotation after Bumgarner suffered a back injury on Aug. 9. Young, who turns 27 on Wednesday, is 0-2 during the four-start stretch and hasn't pitched more than five innings. He gave up four runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings while losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Young went 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts against the Giants last season. Longoria (3-for-8) and Brandon Belt (1-for-6) each hit homers off Young. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hasina pays tributes to Mukherjee in Bangladesh parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh, as the countrys Parliament adopted a condolence motion over his death. He was a true friend...

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020