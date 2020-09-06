Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays look to even season series with Red Sox

They are 11-9 in games decided by one run this season as they currently sit in a playoff spot. "We know we are going to be playing a lot of close games and that means having to play clean baseball," said Blue Jays infielder Joe Panik, who had an RBI double in the seventh inning Saturday to give his team a 7-6 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:14 IST
Blue Jays look to even season series with Red Sox
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Boston Red Sox have not had much to cheer about this season but they have a chance to clinch their season series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox have won two in a row after their 9-8 walk-off, ninth-inning win Saturday night after dropping the first two games of the five-game series.

"It was pretty fun," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. "I don't care what our record is, at any time, it's pretty fun winning a game like that." The Red Sox (14-27) lead the season series 5-4 and could take the season series against the Blue Jays (21-18) for the fourth straight year with a win in the rubber match of the series on Sunday.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (1-4, 7.34 ERA) will make his first start and second appearance for Toronto since his acquisition in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ray has faced the Red Sox once in his career, allowing one hit and no runs in two-thirds of an inning in relief in 2014.

Right-hander Andrew Triggs (0-2, 16.20 ERA) will make his first start for the Red Sox after being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. Triggs has faced Toronto twice in his career, including one start, and is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA over 3 1/3 innings.

Seven of the first nine meetings between the teams have been decided by one or two runs. The past three games have been decided by one run. The Blue Jays are used to close encounters. They are 11-9 in games decided by one run this season as they currently sit in a playoff spot.

"We know we are going to be playing a lot of close games and that means having to play clean baseball," said Blue Jays infielder Joe Panik, who had an RBI double in the seventh inning Saturday to give his team a 7-6 lead. "That means giving the teams 27 outs and that's it. Don't give away outs on the bases. Whatever it is, it's learning how to play clean baseball." That has been a problem for the Blue Jays. They had two more needless outs on the bases Saturday when Jonathan Villar and Rowdy Tellez were thrown out from the outfield as they tried to advance on the bases.

"Neither one was good," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "The Villar one, the play is in front of him, so he can always stop. And the Rowdy one was not good either. I'm not defending that." And a throwing error in the ninth inning Saturday by catcher Caleb Joseph on Christian Vazquez's stolen base set up the winning run. Vazquez was able to score the winning run on an infield chopper when third baseman Travis Shaw's throw home was wide.

Joseph was activated Saturday and catcher Reese McGuire was optioned to the alternate training site. "It was a good win," Roenicke said. "I thought we did a great job offensively. We kept coming back. We busted out early, which has been something that we've been wanting to do."

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit a two-run homer Saturday and had an outfield assist, will try to extend his hit streak to nine games Sunday. Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a solo home run Saturday. He has 14 homers for the season. In 28 career games at Fenway Park, he has 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hasina pays tributes to Mukherjee in Bangladesh parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh, as the countrys Parliament adopted a condolence motion over his death. He was a true friend...

Low ozone found over Brahmaputra river valley

Scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES, Nainital an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology DST Government of India have evaluated the near-surface ozone in the B...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have faith in humanity, will overcome this virus'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020