Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 6

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday:

BASEBALL MLB coverage

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Game coverage moves with the following naming/slug convention:

Report: Blue Jays OF Hernandez to miss 'serious time' Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Sunday morning.

FOOTBALL Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

- - Report: Bears agree to terms with DE Edwards

- - Titans announce signing of 'closer' Clowney

- - NFL team preview capsules

NFL team preview capsules

A team-by-team look under the hood of all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.

- - NFL notebook

- - - - NBA

NBA playoffs Milwaukee at Miami (G4), 3:30 p.m.

- - Celtics F Hayward returning to bubble but not ready to play

- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former college coach Gaines dies at 80 David "Smokey" Gaines, a pioneering college basketball coach after his playing days in the American Basketball Association and the Harlem Globetrotters, died Saturday. He was 80.

WNBA Game coverage

- - - - NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs Dallas at Vegas (G1), 8 p.m.

TENNIS US Open tennis

- - - - GOLF

Tour Championship Coverage of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

SOCCER MLS coverage

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. NYCFC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington, 2 p.m.

SPORTS Churchill Downs cites no fans, fewer horses for Derby betting decline.

Churchill Downs cites no fans, fewer horses for Derby betting decline.

Churchill Downs reported that the lack of fans in attendance and fewer horses in the field were responsible for the sharp decline in betting in the 146th Kentucky Derby.

- - - - ESPORTS

OMEGA League confirms Season 2 will start in October A second season of Dota 2 OMEGA League will begin in October, Epic Esports Events announced Sunday morning.

EVENT COVERAGE: Overwatch League playoffs (Asian bracket)

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Summer playoffs Dota -- OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer playoffs Overwatch League playoffs (North American bracket)

