Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 6

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:31 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 6

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL MLB coverage

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Game coverage moves with the following naming/slug convention:

BASEBALL-MLB-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media - -

Report: Blue Jays OF Hernandez to miss 'serious time' Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Sunday morning.

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-HERNANDEZ, Field Level Media - - - -

FOOTBALL Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, the running back told former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-PETERSON, Field Level Media

- - Report: Bears agree to terms with DE Edwards

The Chicago Bears bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms on a contract with Mario Edwards, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-EDWARDS, Field Level Media

- - Titans announce signing of 'closer' Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney has landed in Tennessee. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLOWNEY, Field Level Media

- - NFL team preview capsules

A team-by-team look under the hood of all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEAM-Capsule, will move overnight Sunday, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

NBA playoffs Milwaukee at Miami (G4), 3:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers (G2), 8:30 p.m. BASKETBALL-NBA-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media

- - Celtics F Hayward returning to bubble but not ready to play

Injured Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to return to the NBA bubble near Orlando on Sunday, but his right ankle hasn't recovered yet to the point he can play. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-HAYWARD, Field Level Media

- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former college coach Gaines dies at 80 David "Smokey" Gaines, a pioneering college basketball coach after his playing days in the American Basketball Association and the Harlem Globetrotters, died Saturday. He was 80.

BASKETBALL-SDSU-DETU-GAINES-OBIT, Field Level Media - -

WNBA Game coverage

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. BASKETBALL-WNBA-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs Dallas at Vegas (G1), 8 p.m.

HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-VGK, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS US Open tennis

Complete roundup of ATP and WTA action at the U.S. Open. TENNIS--ATP/WTA, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Tour Championship Coverage of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

GOLF-PGA-TOURCHAMPIONSHIP, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER MLS coverage

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. NYCFC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER-MLS-TEAM-TEAM, Field Level Media - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 6 p.m. - - - -

SPORTS Churchill Downs cites no fans, fewer horses for Derby betting decline.

Churchill Downs reported that the lack of fans in attendance and fewer horses in the field were responsible for the sharp decline in betting in the 146th Kentucky Derby. HORSE-RACING-SPORTS-DERBY-BETTING

- - - - ESPORTS

OMEGA League confirms Season 2 will start in October A second season of Dota 2 OMEGA League will begin in October, Epic Esports Events announced Sunday morning.

ESPORTS-DOTA-SECOND SEASON - - - -

EVENT COVERAGE: Overwatch League playoffs (Asian bracket)

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Summer playoffs Dota -- OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer playoffs Overwatch League playoffs (North American bracket)

- - - -

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was re...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed principal secy to J-K LG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday appointed Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, who was deputed to the Union Territory, as principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said. Consequ...

Motor racing-Gasly thanks his lucky angel after shock first win

Pierre Gasly thanked his lucky angel for a first Formula One victory nobody could have predicted at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver, the first French race winner since Olivier Panis in 1996, also declared ...

Coronavirus rising in 22 U.S. states ahead of Labor Day holiday weekend

Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer.As little as three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020