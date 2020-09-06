Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Capitals on Sunday said that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:32 IST
Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for coronavirus
Delhi Capitals logo . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals on Sunday said that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise said he was going through his mandatory quarantine and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one.

"He was yet to meet with and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad," Delhi Capitals said in a statement. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him and wishes him a speedy recovery, the statement added.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the upcoming season against Kings XI Punjab on September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: QB Rosen to join Bucs' practice squad

Quarterback Josh Rosen will be signing a contract to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the NFL Networks Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. Rosen, 23, will be suiting up for his third team in as many years. The f...

Germany raises pressure on Russia in Navalny poisoning probe

Germany on Sunday increased the pressure on Russia over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, warning that a lack of support by Moscow in the investigation could force Germany to rethink the fate of a German-Russian...

NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was re...

Nitishwar Kumar appointed principal secy to J-K LG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday appointed Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, who was deputed to the Union Territory, as principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said. Consequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020