Antetokounmpo (ankle) cleared to start vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tested his sprained right ankle prior to Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat and was cleared to start the contest. Antetokounmpo's status was in doubt up to 30 minutes before tipoff until ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the power forward planned to play. The Bucks announced he would be in the starting lineup shortly before the start of the game.

Earlier, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Antetokounmpo, 25, was testing how the ankle felt. "He's warming up, testing it," Budenholzer said during his pregame availability. "A decision has yet to be made. Between now and tip obviously, you'll know. We'll know. He's giving it everything he can to be available.

The top-seeded Bucks face elimination after losing the first three games of the series. Antetokounmpo rolled the ankle in the third quarter of Game 3. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points and 15.0 rebounds in eight playoff games. He is the favorite to win his second straight MVP award.

--Field Level Media