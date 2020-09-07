Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Williams waves her cars out for one last time

Claire Williams waved the team's cars out of the garage before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in a symbolic and fitting farewell as she and her family bowed out of Formula One. Canadian Nicholas Latifi and Britain's George Russell were unable to provide a first point of 2020 but the former at least came close with 11th place, matching the team's best showing in eight races. Monza was Williams' last race in charge of the team founded by father Frank, with new owners U.S.-based Dorilton Capital taking over.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:09 IST
Motor racing-Williams waves her cars out for one last time
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Claire Williams waved the team's cars out of the garage before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in a symbolic and fitting farewell as she and her family bowed out of Formula One. Canadian Nicholas Latifi and Britain's George Russell were unable to provide a first point of 2020 but the former at least came close with 11th place, matching the team's best showing in eight races.

Monza was Williams' last race in charge of the team founded by father Frank, with new owners U.S.-based Dorilton Capital taking over. After 43 years and 739 grands prix, an era had ended. Next week will see new management in place, even if Claire Williams will still be around at the factory as part of an organised handover.

"It has been my greatest privilege and my biggest honour to work with everybody in our incredible team," she said in a statement. "But more importantly from (father and team co-founder) Frank, myself and everybody in the Williams family I would like to thank all of our team, past and present, for everything they have given to us over the years.

"Our time in this sport has been a huge privilege, we leave with so many memories, we have been through highs and lows, triumph and adversity and will forever love Formula One." William are the sport's third most successful team, with 16 titles and 114 race wins, but have not won a race since 2012.

Both drivers took to the team radio after the race to express their thanks. "Claire and Frank, thank you so much for everything you've done for me, for the whole team," said Russell. "It's going to be a shame to see you leave. We'll really miss you."

"Just wanted to say one last time thank you... for giving me this opportunity," said rookie Latifi. "F1 is going to miss you. Just be sure we'll keep pushing 100% to bring the Williams name back to where it belongs."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official

More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and U.N. officials said.U.N. Resident Coor...

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020