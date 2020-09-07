Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Racing Point appeal fizzles out as Ferrari withdraw

An appeal against Formula One stewards' decision to fine Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,520) and dock the team 15 points for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts fizzled out on Sunday as Ferrari also withdrew. Renault, who made the original protest, had already withdrawn their appeal last month.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:18 IST
Motor racing-Racing Point appeal fizzles out as Ferrari withdraw

An appeal against Formula One stewards' decision to fine Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,520) and dock the team 15 points for copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts fizzled out on Sunday as Ferrari also withdrew.

Renault, who made the original protest, had already withdrawn their appeal last month. Racing Point, who wanted the punishment set aside, said before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix they would accept the punishment.

Ferrari later decided to withdraw also in the light of developments, meaning the appeal will no longer proceed. "In recent weeks the collaboration between FIA, Formula One and the teams has produced a series of acts... which clarify the responsibilities of each championship participant in the design of the components of a single-seater," Ferrari said.

"Ferrari expresses its appreciation for the timeliness with which the FIA and Formula One have effectively tackled a fundamental aspect of the DNA of this highly competitive sport." Mercedes-powered Racing Point's car is a close copy of last year's title-winning Mercedes, raising questions about what it means to be a constructor and how much teams can help each other with design.

They have been allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts. Racing Point welcomed "much-needed clarification" of the rules on listed and non-listed parts.

The team also noted that the stewards and all parties involved in the appeals process had recognised a lack of clarity in the regulations and that there was no deliberate intention to break them. "Now that the ambiguity around the regulations has been settled, we have decided to withdraw our appeal in the wider interests of the sport," the team added.

Canadian Lance Stroll finished third for Racing Point in Sunday's race. ($1 = 0.8447 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official

More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and U.N. officials said.U.N. Resident Coor...

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020