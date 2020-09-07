Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel Iglesias (2-3), Josh Bell and Ke'Bryan Hayes opened with singles to center. Cole Tucker's base hit to right drove in Bell to tie the game.

Hayes was out in a rundown on pinch-hitter Kevin Newman's broken-bat fielder's choice before Gonzalez's sacrifice fly won the game. Bryan Reynolds added an RBI single and Adam Frazier was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Pittsburgh (13-26).

Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer for the Reds (18-23). Pittsburgh's Chad Kuhl was lifted after just three innings and, at times, showing uncharacteristic control issues. He gave up two runs and two hits while recording five strikeouts and four walks. Those four walks came against the first 10 batters.

Richard Rodriguez (1-2) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning for Pittsburgh, which held the Reds to three hits. Cincinnati starter Tejay Antone went five innings for the first time in his career. He allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. It was the rookie's third start and eighth appearance.

Antone was given the nod when it was determined that Sonny Gray needed to push back his start a couple days for added rest. In the third inning, Joey Votto led off with one of the walks from Kuhl. Castellanos followed with his 12th homer, a shot into the bullpens in center field for a 2-0 lead.

That gave the Reds eight homers in the four-game series. Antone immediately struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third before Frazier extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single to left. Frazier moved to second on a wild pitch. Reynolds singled to center to drive in Frazier and pull Pittsburgh to within 2-1.