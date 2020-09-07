Left Menu
White Sox LHP Keuchel leaves game vs. Royals

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 04:31 IST
Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel was removed from Sunday's game against the host Kansas City Royals while warming up prior to the sixth inning. Keuchel, 32, motioned to the dugout that he needed to be replaced after throwing a warm-up pitch.

It was not immediately known what was ailing Keuchel, who scattered two hits over five scoreless innings before departing, but White Sox television broadcaster Steve Stone speculated Keuchel had a back or hip ailment. Afterward, Chicago manager Rick Renteria said it's an injury Keuchel has been dealing with the entire season.

"He jerked it a little bit on the come-backer. He felt a little something. Obviously it didn't make any sense to keep him going," Renteria said. "So we had to make the move there. Right now he's day-to-day. He's been managing it the whole season. "It just didn't make any sense to try to pitch through it."

Keuchel entered the game with a 5-2 record and 2.42 ERA in eight starts this season after signing a three-year, $55 million contract. The 2015 American League Cy Young Award recipient has an 89-73 mark with a 3.63 ERA in 219 career games (210 starts) with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and White Sox.

--Field Level Media

