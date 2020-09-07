Left Menu
Mariners ride three homers to fifth straight win

The Mariners made it 3-1 in the fourth when Lewis led off with a homer to center, his team-leading ninth. The Rangers got that run back when Tavares hit a solo shot with two outs in the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 04:40 IST
Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Kyle Lewis added a solo shot as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to get the victory. Dunn, who walked four and struck out four, has all three of his wins against the Rangers.

Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the ninth for his first save of the season, striking out three, as the Mariners (18-22) earned their fifth consecutive victory. Joey Gallo, Leody Tavares and Ronald Guzman hit solo homers for Texas (13-26), which lost its fourth consecutive game and for the 17th time in its past 20.

Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-4) allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings, but gave up all four runs. Like Dunn, Lyles walked four, struck out four and allowed two homers. The Mariners opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. J.P. Crawford and Ty France walked before Lewis grounded into a double play. Seager lined a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field.

Gallo led off the second with a homer to right field, his team-leading eighth of the season. The Mariners made it 3-1 in the fourth when Lewis led off with a homer to center, his team-leading ninth.

The Rangers got that run back when Tavares hit a solo shot with two outs in the fifth. The Mariners scored the lone run not via the long ball in the seventh. With one out, Jose Marmolejos walked before being replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore, who stole second. After a walk to Phillip Ervin, Lyles was lifted for left-hander Brett Martin. Shed Long Jr. greeted Martin with a run-scoring single to right field to make it 4-2.

Guzman homered with one out in the ninth off Hirano, a blast to right field that just missed reaching the Hit it Here Cafe on the third deck at T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media

