Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets get another look at Wheeler in finale with Phillies

The Mets earned their second straight win Sunday afternoon as Pete Alonso hit two home runs and ace Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven dominant innings in a 14-1 victory. New York (19-22), which enters Monday 1 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies in the race for the National League's final playoff spot, set season highs for runs, hits (17) and homers (five) in the win.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:37 IST
Mets get another look at Wheeler in finale with Phillies

The New York Mets will get another look Monday at Zack Wheeler, a one-time rotation mainstay whom they made no attempt to re-sign before he signed as a free agent with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in the most recent offseason. But the Mets might also begin finding out in earnest if David Peterson can help replace Wheeler.

The Mets will look to lock up a series win Monday when they host the Phillies in the finale of a four-game set. The left-handed Peterson (4-1, 3.03 ERA) is scheduled to return to the rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen when he opposes the right-handed Wheeler (4-0, 2.20). The Mets earned their second straight win Sunday afternoon as Pete Alonso hit two home runs and ace Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven dominant innings in a 14-1 victory.

New York (19-22), which enters Monday 1 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies in the race for the National League's final playoff spot, set season highs for runs, hits (17) and homers (five) in the win. The Mets are 2 1/2 games behind the second-place Phillies (19-17) in the NL East. Peterson spent the first three weeks of the season looking as if he might be establishing himself as the reliable No. 2 starter the Mets have lacked since Wheeler departed. The rookie, who turned 25 on Thursday, posted a 2.91 ERA in four starts before missing two weeks because of left-shoulder fatigue.

After giving up three runs over four innings against the Yankees on Aug. 28, Peterson was sent to the bullpen. He made his first professional relief appearance last Wednesday, when he recorded the victory after allowing two hits over four scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4. Now Peterson (who has never faced the Phillies) returns to the rotation -- Robert Gsellman has been sent back to the bullpen -- and will presumably get the rest of the season to prove he's a building block for the Mets. The remainder of the rotation behind deGrom includes Seth Lugo, who is transitioning back to starting, and impending free agents Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha.

"Peterson's a guy that's thrown the ball really well for us, so he's going to be out there and he's going to be competing real well," Mets manager Luis Rojas said last Wednesday. "He's going to put us in a good position to win games." Wheeler did that the previous two seasons for the Mets, who went 31-29 in his 60 starts, a span in which Wheeler posted a 3.65 ERA while striking out 374 batters over 377 2/3 innings.

But the Mets never made Wheeler an offer when he hit free agency, and he and Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen traded barbs in February. After Wheeler, who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million, said he wasn't surprised New York didn't try to re-sign him because "... (that's) how they roll," Van Wagenen said he was disappointed because the Mets "helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five into $118 million."

Wheeler, who missed the 2015 and '16 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery, has gotten the last word thus far. He entered Sunday ranked among the NL's top 10 in wins (four), ERA (2.20) and innings pitched (45) and earned the victory in his first appearance against the Mets on Aug. 16, when he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings in the Phillies' 6-2 win. "I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong," Wheeler told reporters after that game. "Just go out there and just pitch my game and just try to get a win for us. "But yeah, you're facing your old team, you want to go out there and do well. There's no way around it. It's nothing personal against those guys. I enjoyed my time over there, made a lot of good friends. It was just fun competing against them."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...

Most TMC MPs aged over 65 yrs likely to skip Parliament session

A majority of TMC MPs above the age of 65 years are likely to skip the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19, party sources said. Although there has been no official communication by the party ...

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gu...

JU final semester exams in digital mode but no dates fixed

Jadavpur University has decided that the final semester examination in arts and science stream will be held in digital mode but the date for the tests has not been fixed, an official said on Monday. The faculty meeting of the university on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020