Left Menu
Development News Edition

India need to feature in every Asian Cup, says Gouramangi Singh

Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh believes that the Blue Tigers should aim for consistently qualifying in the AFC Asian Cup as their immediate objective.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:00 IST
India need to feature in every Asian Cup, says Gouramangi Singh
Former India skipper Gouramangi Singh (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh believes that the Blue Tigers should aim consistently to qualify in the AFC Asian Cup as their immediate objective. In a live chat with AIFF TV, Gouramangi, talking about the significance of the qualification after a gap of 27 years mentioned "we are on the right track."

"The 2011 Asian Cup made us realise that we can do it -- hang with those top teams. The belief, the confidence -- everything was at a high. The World Cup is a long-term project but I think we are now on the right track. We have to keep focusing, keep trying to feature at the AFC Asian Cup every four years and try and finish among the top ten teams," Gouramangi said. "That should be our immediate target which we can use to build on. The number of teams in the World Cup is set to increase. So the chance is going to grow and be there. We have to keep working hard and be the top ten in Asia," the 34-year-old added.

Since making his Blue Tigers debut in 2006, Gouramangi has won a plethora of trophies with the national team, including multiple Nehru Cup and SAFF titles -- along with the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008. A member of the iconic 'Class of 2011', he was named the AIFF Player of the Year in 2010. Currently an A-Licence coach with Bengaluru United, Gouramangi pointed out the increase in exposure for players over the years with both club and country will continue to "benefit" the players greatly.

"We talk about the exposure tours with clubs, which is new, and also with the national team. We have been travelling abroad, getting foreign exposure and playing overseas clubs. Players in the national team set-up are used to it more or less as they have been getting to do it a lot in the last few years," he said. "But now even the ISL clubs are having exposure trips and pre-season abroad -- which has not been very usual in Indian football but is happening now. I think it will only benefit us, and that is what we are looking for. I hope that we have more clubs coming in and setting out such rules and giving more opportunities for the players," the former captain added.

A former India U-19 captain, the towering central defender also looked back at his entry into the senior team in a trip down memory lane. He talked about how his seniors helped him learn "on and off the pitch" and expressed that "they are all legends" for him. "When I got my senior team call-up, I would wonder -- 'Can I break into this team? When am I going to get my chance?'. It was tough, but to share a dressing room with the likes of Mahesh Gawli, Bhaichung Bhutia, Renedy Singh, Deepak Mondal, Climax Lawrence -- players we have grown up looking up to -- was amazing. To get the opportunity to play with them, it meant everything," Gouramangi recalled.

"Not only just on the pitch, but I also got to learn so much off the pitch. They are such humble human beings -- calm and composed. They really took care of us. Some of us have gone on to make a career in this game and a lot of credit goes to our seniors. They have done so much for us, for so many years and won so many things. We share a very cordial relationship, even to this day. They are all legends for me," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Best I've felt since 2016 season, never been so calm, without baggage going into IPL: Kohli

Virat Kohli has been able to disconnect from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome sense of calm as he prepares to lead the side this year, something he last felt in...

Russia's Putin, Saudi king discuss OPEC+ oil deal, COVID vaccine in call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman spoke by telephone on Monday and said they were satisfied with how the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to limit oil output was being implemented, the Kremlin said in a statemen...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday on signs of an improved global economy and ahead of a week of healthy supply, as countries get to grips with increased borrowing requirements to help fund the response to the COVID-19 crisis. Chinas expo...

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Bangladesh counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, covering various facets of ties between the two countries. In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was agreed to hold a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020