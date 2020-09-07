Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxer Manoj, rower Bajrang among Olympians applying for SAI's coaching course

Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Manoj Kumar and three-time Asiad medallist rower Bajrang Lal Takhar are among 33 sportspersons who have applied for Sports Authority of India's (SAI) coaching diploma course after a revamp of the selection criteria.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:45 IST
Boxer Manoj, rower Bajrang among Olympians applying for SAI's coaching course

Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Manoj Kumar and three-time Asiad medallist rower Bajrang Lal Takhar are among 33 sportspersons who have applied for Sports Authority of India's (SAI) coaching diploma course after a revamp of the selection criteria. For the academic year 2020-21, in which Olympians will get direct admission at NIS Patiala without having to go through the mandatory entrance exam, SAI has received applications from Bajrang, Manoj, Kunhu Muhammed (athletics) and Poonam Rani (hockey) among others.

All of them are Olympians. While Manoj, who claimed his CWG gold in 2010, is also a multiple-time continental medallist, Bajrang is a three-time Asian Games medallist. The course is due to start in mid-October. "As many as 33 eminent sports personalities across 15 sports disciplines have applied for direct admission for the diploma course in Sports Coaching at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala," a SAI statement read. "They (the Olympians), along with the other sportspersons, have applied for the diploma course under the A (1) Direct Admission category and hence are exempted from the online test," it added.

Earlier in May, SAI had stated that 46 eminent athletes (1 male, 1 female coach in each discipline) across 23 sports, will get direct admission to the flagship course. Muhammed is a 2017 Asian champion in the 4x400m event, besides being an Asiad silver-winner. Rani was part of the 2014 Asian Games bronze-winning Indian team. "The criteria of winning a gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games also has been replaced by winning a medal -- gold, silver or bronze -- in either of the events. Elite athletes who have participated in Olympics are automatically qualified to apply for the course," the SAI statement said.

Besides, the SAI has collaborated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) in order to conduct the first-ever online entrance exam (for academic session 2020-21) at 17 NTA centres to be held on September 12 across the country. The SAI also increased the number of seats from 566 to 725 in the redrawn admission process, which has been approved by the National Institute of Sports' (NIS) academic council.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen rolled northwards along the countrys east coast on Monday, a day after the powerful storm battered Japans southern islands, where four people are missing following a landslide. The storm, packing...

Best I've felt since 2016 season, never been so calm, without baggage going into IPL: Kohli

Virat Kohli has been able to disconnect from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome sense of calm as he prepares to lead the side this year, something he last felt in...

Russia's Putin, Saudi king discuss OPEC+ oil deal, COVID vaccine in call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman spoke by telephone on Monday and said they were satisfied with how the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to limit oil output was being implemented, the Kremlin said in a statemen...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday on signs of an improved global economy and ahead of a week of healthy supply, as countries get to grips with increased borrowing requirements to help fund the response to the COVID-19 crisis. Chinas expo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020