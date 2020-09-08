Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson claims FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Dustin Johnson secured a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship to claim his first FedExCup title and a $15 million payday on Monday as he capped a PGA Tour season that saw him return to the top of the world rankings. The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day having a five-stroke cushion at East Lake Golf Club.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 04:26 IST
Golf-Johnson claims FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Dustin Johnson secured a three-shot victory at the Tour Championship to claim his first FedExCup title and a $15 million payday on Monday as he capped a PGA Tour season that saw him return to the top of the world rankings.

The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day having a five-stroke cushion at East Lake Golf Club. But the 36-year-old American needed almost all of it, carding a final round two-under 68 to fend off 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who both closed on four-under 66.

Johnson, who began the week at 10-under as a result of the Tour Championship’s FedExCup scoring system, finished with a winning total of 21-under 269 to earn his 23rd career title and third this season, all coming after the COVID-19 restart. Having narrowly missed out on the FedExCup title four years ago when Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy pipped Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore in a three-man playoff at the Tour Championship, Johnson, who rarely speaks about his goals, did not hide the fact that winning it was a career objective.

Certainly Johnson played like a man on a mission, finishing first, second and first in the three playoff events. "I wanted to be a FedExCup champion. It was something in my career I would like to be and today I got the FedExCup," said Johnson. "I'm very proud of the way I played, I played really good especially the last four tournaments."

NO MAJOR The only thing Johnson did not win this season was a major title although he came close by finishing runner-up at last month's PGA Championship.

But because of a schedule shakeup created by the COVID-19 outbreak, there are still two golf majors to be contested before the end of 2020, the Masters in November and the U.S. Open from Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York where Johnson is sure to be the red-hot favourite. "I am probably playing the best I have ever played," said Johnson. "I really feel like everything is dialed in. "I just have a lot of confidence in every part of my game right now."

Johnson's game was firing on all cylinders when final round action got underway as he picked up three birdies over the first six holes. But back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight opened the door for Thomas and Schauffele on the back nine as Johnson's lead was trimmed to three.

Schauffele upped the pressure with birdies at 11 and 12 to chop another stroke off Johnson's advantage while Thomas did the same with birdie at 16. But Johnson would not rattle, with the world number one carding eight straight pars on the back nine before closing with one final birdie at 18.

"I had a lot of great players right behind me and they played some good golf today and it got pretty close there at the end which is what I thought it would be," said Johnson.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Trump described Biden, whom he trails in na...

Debt swaps could free funds to tame climate, biodiversity and virus threats

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In Kenya, the coronavirus pandemic has dried up eco-tourism, cutting off sources of funding that help protect wildlife and pay an income to communities working to preserve nature...

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owners annual meeting on Tuesday, where shareholders will be asked to stump up billions of euros to help it through the coronavirus crisis. Former ...

Bucks again strive to avoid elimination vs. Heat

An NBA team has never come back from a 3-0 playoff series deficit to win. The Milwaukee Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, still have a long way to go to defy that history. But after a dramatic overtime Game 4 win -- played larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020