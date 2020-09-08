Left Menu
Development News Edition

France striker Mbappe tests positive for virus

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal. The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:22 IST
France striker Mbappe tests positive for virus

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said. Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France's training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.

The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ntshavheni calls on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on Clicks to commit to tangible corrective action by actively promoting black hair products that are manufactured by black, women, and youth-owned small businesses.A non-ra...

FOREX-Euro drifts ahead of ECB, no-deal nerves knock sterling

The euro-dollar exchange rate drifted lower as traders bid their time on Tuesday ahead of the European Central Banks post-summer meeting later in the week, while renewed warnings from London of a no-deal Brexit kept sterling on the slide. T...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...

EU names Dombrovskis as its new trade chief

The European Unions executive commission is proposing its experienced Latvian vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, to take over the post as trade chief of the bloc following the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan. EU Commission President Urs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020