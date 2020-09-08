Left Menu
Massive pay hike for Pakistan's domestic cricketers

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, which begins on September 30, the country's cricket board announced a new pay structure which will see domestic players earning "more than seven per cent" of what they received in the 2019-20 season. "Once the lowly paid top domestic cricket performers now have the opportunity to earn as high as PKR3.2million, which is 83 per cent more than 2019-20, and as low as PKR1.8million, still a seven per cent increase from what the players in the highest category received last year," PCB said in a release on Tuesday.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:39 IST
Top domestic cricketers stand a chance to earn as much as PKR 3.2 million (Rs14 lakh INR) over the course of the season, including a monthly retainer of PKR 150,000 (Rs 66k INR) according to a revamped pay structure announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, which begins on September 30, the country's cricket board announced a new pay structure which will see domestic players earning "more than seven per cent" of what they received in the 2019-20 season.

"Once the lowly paid top domestic cricket performers now have the opportunity to earn as high as PKR3.2million, which is 83 per cent more than 2019-20, and as low as PKR1.8million, still a seven per cent increase from what the players in the highest category received last year," PCB said in a release on Tuesday. "With each of the 10 A+ category players to receive PKR150,000 as monthly retainer for 12 months and a match fee of PKR40,000 for National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup each, and PKR60,000 for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, players maintaining and displaying high levels of professionalism throughout the season will earn PKR3.2million." The Board also said that "monthly retainer of D category domestic players is PKR40,000 but they will get the same match fee as the highest category player", which means "any D category player who features in all the 30 First XI league matches will earn PKR1.8million." The players can take home an even higher paycheck if they can "increase their earnings if they reach the finals, which will guarantee them additional match fee as well as share in the prize money".

Last year, the monthly retainer of all domestic contracted first XI players was PKR50,000, while match fee was PKR40,000 for white-ball cricket and PKR75,000 for red-ball cricket. "The PCB is aware that Pakistan cricketers are not the highest-paid in the world, but it is our endeavour to slowly and gradually improve their contracts so that they can get best returns for their talent and also plan their futures," PCB Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan said.

"PCB generates its funds and revenues through cricket and it is appropriate that a large chunk of these funds are reinvested into development and cricketers. "I am confident that domestic cricketers will see these enhancements as a morale and confidence booster, and they will not only aim to perform better than last year but this will introduce an element of competition between these players in pursuit of improved contracts next year." The 2020-21 and enhanced monthly retainer structure is: Category A+ = 10 players, PKR150,000 per month (66k INR) Category A = 38 players, PKR85,000 per month (37K INR) Category B = 48 players, PKR75,000 per month (33k INR) Category C = 72 players, PKR65,000 per month (28k INR) Category D = 24 players, PKR40,000 per month. (17.5k INR) PTI ATK KHS KHS

