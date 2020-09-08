Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Capitals wants to be the most consistent team this IPL, says Rabada

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that the team wants to be the most consistent in this edition of the tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:47 IST
Delhi Capitals wants to be the most consistent team this IPL, says Rabada
Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that the team wants to be the most consistent in this edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals had made it to the playoffs in the 2019 edition under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the side would now be hoping to go two steps ahead to win their maiden IPL title. "We had a really good season in 2019, so I know that we can challenge and win this competition because we came really close last season, so mentally I guess that helps. But also, it is a new tournament so we have to start again and we've got a nice group put together, nice team," Rabada said in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

"We have to start again and start the whole process, so hopefully we can get off to a good start but win at the end of the season -- we want to be the most consistent team and win at times when we really, really need to win," he added. Rabada had picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches in the 2019 edition of the tournament and he is now back training for Delhi Capitals after completing his six days of isolation.

"It feels good to be running in and to be with some teammates as well. It is of course some old teammates and some new ones," he said post his first nets session with the franchise this season. "This situation is quite unique, not a lot of people get to do this. We're in the middle of a desert, playing cricket -- it's something that I didn't think I would ever be able to do. So it's a lot of fun also," he added.

Rabada who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL last season also commented on how lockdown gave him the opportunity to take a break from cricket. "It's been a high volume of cricket in the past five years for me, but I really enjoyed the break at home. I was just chilling with my family, getting to see my friends (virtually) during the lockdown. So yeah being home was the best thing," Rabada said.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will face Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Allen IntelliBrain Launches SKOOLPlus Innovative Workbooks to Reduce the Screen Time of Kids

KOTA, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- ALLEN Career Institute Intellibrain announces the launch of an innovative set of workbooks called SKOOL for children from Grade 1 to 5, designed to accelerate brain development and improve IQ and cri...

Nalco in process of augmenting wind power capacity to 223.90 MW: CMD

State-run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore. National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco has established wind powe...

Spinny announces 12 days menstrual leave for women workforce

Spinny, online-to-offline retail platform for buying and selling used cars, on Tuesday announced the introduction of 12 days of menstrual leaves for women workforce, joining in the few companies that have taken this bold step for their empl...

Edutainment Startup SP Robotic Works Bags TiE50 Winner Award at TiEcon 2020

SP Robotic Works selected for its innovative work in the robotics education segment providing hands-on online training in various courses on Coding, Robots, Drones and Virtual Reality VR for students from ages 7 to 17 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020