FACTBOX-NFL-Teams allowing fans inside stadiums amid COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 01:30 IST
The following is the list of NFL teams allowing a limited number of fans to attend matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the season kicks off on Thursday: Cleveland Browns

* Stadium capacity: 67,895 at FirstEnergy Stadium * Maximum capacity permitted: Approximately 10% for first two games

Dallas Cowboys * Stadium capacity: 80,000 at AT&T Stadium

* Maximum capacity permitted: To be announced Indianapolis Colts

* Stadium capacity: 70,000 at Lucas Oil Stadium * Maximum capacity permitted: 2,500 for Sunday's opener against Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars * Stadium capacity: 67,164 at TIAA Bank Field

* Maximum capacity permitted: Approximately 25% Kansas City Chiefs

* Stadium capacity: 76,416 at Arrowhead Stadium * Maximum capacity permitted: Approximately 22%

Miami Dolphins * Stadium capacity: 65,326 at Hard Rock Stadium

* Maximum capacity permitted: 13,000 for the opener against Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20 New Orleans Saints

* Stadium capacity: 74,295 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome * Maximum capacity permitted: To be announced (for the second game against Green Bay Packers only, if approved)

