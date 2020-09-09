Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins hit 3 HRs, beat Cardinals in DH opener

Cruz, who was back in the lineup after missing two games with a sore hip, drew a two-out walk and moved to third on Eddie Rosario's double to the wall in right-center field. But Martinez got Sano to hit an inning-ending groundout.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:42 IST
Twins hit 3 HRs, beat Cardinals in DH opener
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Josh Donaldson smacked a three-run homer to power the visiting Minnesota Twins past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Tuesday in the first half of an interleague doubleheader. Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz hit a solo shot as the Twins (27-17) won for the seventh time in their last eight games. They won their third straight game against the Cardinals (17-17).

Winning pitcher Jose Berrios (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits in five-plus innings. Losing pitcher Carlos Martinez (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first outing since recovering from COVID-19. In his previous game, back on July 28, Martinez allowed the Twins to score six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Willians Astudillo lined a one-out single to left in the third inning and raced to third on Luis Arraez's hit-and-run single up the middle. That set the stage for Donaldson, who cranked a breaking pitch over the left-field wall to put the Twins up 3-0. Cruz, who was back in the lineup after missing two games with a sore hip, drew a two-out walk and moved to third on Eddie Rosario's double to the wall in right-center field.

But Martinez got Sano to hit an inning-ending groundout. Astudillo hit a two-out double over center fielder Harrison Bader in the fourth inning and scored on Arraez's single to right field to make it 4-0.

Cruz poked an opposite-field homer in the fifth inning off reliever Jake Woodford to increase the Twins' lead to 5-0. The Cardinals finally got to Berrios in the sixth inning. Kolten Wong drew a leadoff walk and Tommy Edman lined a two-run homer over the right-field wall.

Paul Goldschmidt followed with a single that chased Berrios from the game. Goldschmidt took second on a passed ball, moved to third on a groundout and scored on reliever Matt Wisler's wild pitch to cut the lead to 5-3. But Sano's two-run homer off reliever Ryan Helsley in the seventh inning pushed the Twins' lead back to 7-3.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCLs long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCLs senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outs...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

'Best wishes for all times to come': Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes for all times to come to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. The Bol Bachchan star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the Good Newwz actor. In the picture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020