Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks F Williams retires at 34

In 10 playoff games this year in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Williams averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes. He split the 2019-20 regular season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Bucks, averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games (one start).

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:22 IST
Bucks F Williams retires at 34

Bucks forward Marvin Williams announced his retirement Tuesday night after Milwaukee was eliminated from the NBA playoffs. Williams, 34, told his decision to The Undefeated, adding, "I've been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me."

The move came shortly after the Miami Heat beat the Bucks 103-94 to end a five-game Eastern Conference semifinal series. Williams came off the Milwaukee bench to contribute 11 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes. In 10 playoff games this year in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Williams averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes.

He split the 2019-20 regular season between the Charlotte Hornets and the Bucks, averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes over 58 games (one start). Selected by the Atlanta Hawks second overall in the 2005 draft out of North Carolina, Williams finishes his career with marks of 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 1,072 games (828 starts). He played in Atlanta from 2005-12, then spent two seasons with the Utah Jazz and 5 1/2 with the Hornets before joining the Bucks.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Grey's Anatomy' commences filming for season 17

Greys Anatomy has started production on its season 17, lead star Ellen Pompeo has announced. Pompeo took to Instagram to share the news, saying that she is dedicating the new season to all the frontline healthcare staff leading the fight ...

India's light utility helicopter completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas

HALs indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter LUH demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas for about 10 days. A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh 3300 metres above mean sea l...

MX Takatak goes from 0 to 1 billion daily video views in 1 month

Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India. While there is no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps, MX TakaTak has clock...

Kangana Ranaut moves HC, seeks stay on demolition at her Mumbai home

Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for illegal construction at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process. We filed a petition this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020