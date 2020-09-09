Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 1994, Tendulkar scored maiden ODI ton after 5-yr wait

On this day in 1994, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI century after playing 78 games over a span of five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:38 IST
On this day in 1994, Tendulkar scored maiden ODI ton after 5-yr wait
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 1994, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI century after playing 78 games over a span of five years. It was on this day 26 years ago that Tendulkar amassed the first of his 49 ODI centuries in the match against Australia in Colombo, in his 79th 50-over game.

The then-19-year-old right-handed batsman scored 110 runs off 130 balls in an innings when no other Indian batsman could cross the 50-run mark. His innings played a key role in the side's victory in the match, as India won by 31 runs. Tendulkar was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock that was studded with two sixes and eight fours.

Tendulkar was lucky enough to get a century in the Test cricket before ODIs. At the age of 17 years and 112 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to score a Test ton. Tendulkar took eight Test matches to bring up his first 100-plus score in international cricket, managing 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game against England. The knock also earned Tendulkar his first Player of the Match award. The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar sits atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has be...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...

Gusty winds pose continued wildfire threats in California

Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south were forecast into Wednesday at a time when exis...

BJP turned Sushant into 'Bihari actor' to score electoral brownie points: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at BJP for allegedly politicising Sushant Singh Rajputs death case and said the party has turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020