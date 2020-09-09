Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:10 IST
Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood
England spinner Adil Rashid . Image Credit: ANI

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has been in remarkable form in the white-ball format.

The leg-spinner returned figures of 3-21 in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Australia. Currently, Rashid does not have a red-ball contract with his county, but Silverwood is optimistic about Rashid making a comeback into the Test side.

"There's a possibility of a red-ball camp with some competitive games on there. Only a possibility mind you, depending on what's happening around the world," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying. Rashid had suffered a shoulder injury during the 2019 home summer and he then needed two cortisone injections to get through the World Cup.

He underwent a rehabilitation period and then he announced that he would be concentrating purely on white-ball cricket until September 2020. "My thoughts on that situation remains the same. I'd like to see him with a red ball in his hand before we select him. Conversations are ongoing, it's slowly-slowly. What I don't want to do is cloud what we are doing at the moment with conversations outside of the white ball. Obviously I have got another chat to have, but I would like to see him play red ball-cricket before selecting him," Silverwood said.

"They are ongoing conversations with Rash and I wouldn't want to cloud too much what we are doing, we have a one-day series to win first and we will then hold those conversations," he added. Rashid is also a part of England's 14-man squad for the ODI series against Australia in Manchester.

England won the three-match T20I series against Australia 2-1 and now both sides will lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood

England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has be...

Departments directed to ensure officials enrol for compulsory ethics in course

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has directed government departments to ensure that officials enrol for the compulsory Ethics in the Public Service online course offered by the National School of Government NSG.The NS...

Gusty winds pose continued wildfire threats in California

Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned. Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south were forecast into Wednesday at a time when exis...

BJP turned Sushant into 'Bihari actor' to score electoral brownie points: Adhir Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday hit out at BJP for allegedly politicising Sushant Singh Rajputs death case and said the party has turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020