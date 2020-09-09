Conversations on to see Rashid play red-ball cricket, reveals Chris Silverwood
England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side.
England coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday said that the team management would hold talks with spinner Adil Rashid regarding making a return to the Test side. Rashid last played a Test for England in January 2019 and the spinner now has been in remarkable form in the white-ball format.
The leg-spinner returned figures of 3-21 in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Australia. Currently, Rashid does not have a red-ball contract with his county, but Silverwood is optimistic about Rashid making a comeback into the Test side.
"There's a possibility of a red-ball camp with some competitive games on there. Only a possibility mind you, depending on what's happening around the world," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying. Rashid had suffered a shoulder injury during the 2019 home summer and he then needed two cortisone injections to get through the World Cup.
He underwent a rehabilitation period and then he announced that he would be concentrating purely on white-ball cricket until September 2020. "My thoughts on that situation remains the same. I'd like to see him with a red ball in his hand before we select him. Conversations are ongoing, it's slowly-slowly. What I don't want to do is cloud what we are doing at the moment with conversations outside of the white ball. Obviously I have got another chat to have, but I would like to see him play red ball-cricket before selecting him," Silverwood said.
"They are ongoing conversations with Rash and I wouldn't want to cloud too much what we are doing, we have a one-day series to win first and we will then hold those conversations," he added. Rashid is also a part of England's 14-man squad for the ODI series against Australia in Manchester.
England won the three-match T20I series against Australia 2-1 and now both sides will lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
